Kuje boss flags off maternal health week

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has flagged -off maternal health week with assurance that his administration will do everything possible to eradicate diseases in the area.

Sabo, while flagging off the week-long exercise at the primary health center in the area, said it was aimed at immunizing nursing mothers, pregnant women and children below five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was one of his administration’s priorities to ensure quality and affordable health care service delivery to the people of Kuje, saying that the welfare of health staff would be taken into consideration for better and vibrant health care services.

He called on mothers and parents to ensure they conduct themselves in a peaceful manner in order to be immunized, adding that the council would also ensure the sustainability of the drug revolving fund programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the head of department for health of the council, Dr. Veronica Yama, stated that the programme was an initiative of the council chairman and would help to prevent maternal mortality amongst women in Kuje.

One of the beneficiaries, Hanifat Shehu, applauded the efforts of the council, saying that it would go a long way in improving the health conditions of the mothers and children.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App