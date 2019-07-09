  1. Home
Kuje boss flags off maternal health week

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah Published Date
The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has flagged -off maternal health week with assurance that his administration will do everything possible to eradicate diseases in the area.

Sabo, while flagging off the week-long exercise at the primary health center in the area, said it was aimed at immunizing nursing mothers, pregnant women and children below five years.

He said it was one of his administration’s priorities to ensure quality and affordable health care service delivery to the people of Kuje, saying that the welfare of health staff would be taken into consideration for better and vibrant health care services.

He called on mothers and parents to ensure they conduct themselves in a peaceful manner in order to be immunized, adding that the council  would also ensure the sustainability of the drug revolving fund programme.

Also speaking, the head of department for health of the council, Dr. Veronica Yama, stated that the programme was an initiative of the council chairman and would help to prevent maternal mortality amongst women in Kuje.

One of the beneficiaries, Hanifat Shehu,  applauded the efforts of the council, saying that it would go a long way in improving the health conditions of the mothers and children.

