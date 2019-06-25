Kuje Area Council inaugurates 5-man committee to address land matters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Tuesday, inaugurated a five-man Committee to address land related matters in the area council.

Inaugurating the committee, Mr Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman of the council, said the committee should address illicit transactions by land dealers and ensure payment of revenue on lands allocated to the area council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabo urged the committee members to see their appointment as a privilege to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties on land matters in the area.

He admonished persons involved in shady land deals to desist from the act, adding that it would no longer be business as usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured that his administration would not tolerate any illicit land deal within the council.

“Expectations are high for the administration to deliver on the mandate given by the people.

“Any member of the committee who use the opportunity as an avenue to engage in shady deals will be relieved of his duties and made to face the law.

“So, I charge you all to perform your duties to the best of your abilities in contributing meaningfully to the development of the council,” he urged.

The chairman said the Committee would address issues of land encroachment, fake and multiple allocations, identify and recover all the distorted green areas and advise the council on land litigation.

He said the committee would also liaise with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Land Department on land matters in the council, address issues of un-authorised carve outs and re-design existing layouts and ensure payment of revenue on lands allocated to the Council.

Other mandates given to the committee include: to ensure the adequate compensation to locals by land allottees, address the issues of encroachment into community land by farm land owners, adjudicate and advice the administration on all land matters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Abdullahi Sabo, would serve as chairman of the committee, Mr. Ishaku Habila, as secretary, while Emmanuel Bulus, Ahmed Dabban and Idris Atatu are members. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App