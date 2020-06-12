  1. Home
Kudos to Air Staff Sadique Abubakar

By Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan 

We wish to condemn the recent calls from some Nigerians for the sack of service chiefs and to express our unalloyed support for the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar in his efforts towards ending insecurity in the country.

We commend the President over his decision to retain Abubakar as a security chief following his exceptional performance in providing Airforce surveillance which completes the military operation in the North East Nigeria.

One of the best things that happened to Nigeria and Bauchi State in particular is the appointment of Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff who as head of the nation’s Air Force has procured and acquired a number of Aircraft and has done more than enough in ensuring that the welfare of his men are secured.

We are here today to pass a vote of confidence on one of  our own who has made us proud. Within a short period, Sadique Abubakar has built an Airforce base along the Bauchi-Kano road with standard hospital and  functional equipment which has created employment opportunities for graduates from within and outside the state in the field of medicine.

The efforts of Sadique Abubakar to ensure that Bauchi State gets an Airforce University which is the first of its kind in Nigeria will never be forgotten.

Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, President, Bauchi Youths Discussion Circle.

