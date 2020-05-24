Kudos, sports minister Sunday Dare

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worthy to commend the efforts of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for rehabilitating our past sportsmen or family members of those that have died.

Worthy of mention are the families of late Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini and that of the captain of first FIFA Under-20 Flying Eagles to Mexico in 1983, late Ali Jeje and medical support and cash to the ailing former Super Eagles defender Sunday Ebiogbe. These gestures among others to our sports men and women will ginger the present crop of sports men and women to do more for the country knowing that at the end of the day, their efforts will never be in vain.

Douglas Gukas, Jos

