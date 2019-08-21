Kovalev makes first defence of WBO belt

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergay Kovalev, who has previously held the WBO, IBF and WBA light heavyweight belts, makes the first defence of his WBO belt that he regained in February this year, when he meets mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde at the Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Kovalev (33-3-1; 28) won his first world title on August 17, 2013 when he stopped Nathan Cleverly in four rounds to claim the WBO light-heavyweight belt.

Since then he has been involved in winning world light-heavyweight title fights against Ismayl Sillah, Cedric Agnew, Blake Caparello, Bernard Hopkins, Jean Pascal on two occasions, Nadjib Mohammedi and Isaac Chilemba, before losing to Andre Ward in a bout for the WBA, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight belts.

In a return match with Ward he was stopped in the eighth round and suffered his third loss as a professional against Eleider Alvarez, but regained the belt in a return match with Alvarez.

