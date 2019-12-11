Kovacic: I am learning to score from Lampard

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has said that manager Frank Lampard wants him to become a regular source of goals for the club.

The 25-year-old ended a goal drought of more than 1,000 days when he struck against Valencia in the Champions League a fortnight ago, then netted against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

It had been nearly three years since he had previously found the target, while playing with Real Madrid in the 2016-17 season.

During his playing days, Blues boss Lampard was a master of arriving at the perfect time in the box to score goals, netting more than anyone else for the club, and he is hoping to add a similar edge to the game of the former Real Madrid man.

“He has joked about that before but I also think he was being serious, because he knows I should score more goals,” he told the club’s official website.

