Koulibaly plays down Man United transfer talk

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is focused on winning with his current club amid talk of a potential move to Manchester United.

Goal can confirm that United are considering a move for Koulibaly ahead of the 2020-21 season, irrespective of whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still manager at Old Trafford.

United has endured their worst start to a season in 30 years and is already eyeing up potential signings for next year, including 28-year-old Koulibaly and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

However, speaking at Senegal’s training camp during the current international break, Koulibaly insisted he is only focused on winning matches with Napoli, distancing himself from the transfer speculation.

“I’m used to it,” he stated in regards to the transfer talk. “So many [stories] come out each day, which say I’m leaving. Right now, my only objective is to win with Napoli. I don’t care about the rest.

“Our objective remains to beat the best teams in Italy and win the Scudetto. This season is more difficult because all the teams have got stronger and Serie A has become more competitive.

“I haven’t made the best start to the season. Juventus remain the team to beat. For our part, we must work even harder, improving our game to get closer to them.

“Our objective is to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage as soon as possible.”

