Koton Karfe Custodial Centre: ‘No life lost in flood disaster, 97 inmates still at large’

ADVERTISEMENT

No death has been recorded as a result of the heavy down pour and flooding of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton Karfe and its environs on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NcoS, Controller of Corrections, Francis Enobore, said in a statement on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said 97 inmates were however, still at large.

“A torrential down pour on Monday 28th October, 2019 caused a surging flood that over ran the centre at about 0200hrs, pulling down a section of the perimeter fence.

“The inmates’ cells and offices were also submerged, forcing some of the inmates to break out of custody for safety.

“At the time of the incident, the facility had a total of 227 inmates. While 122 used the opportunity to escape, 105 of them stayed back.

“However, 25 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 97 still at large,” Enobore said in the statement.

He said the inmates of the Custodial Centre, including those so far recaptured, had been successfully evacuated to safer locations.

Enobore said the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, gave the evacuation order when he visited the centre for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the local vigilante in the community were assisting personnel of the Correctional Service to carry out search and rescue operation.

According to him, the Controller-General appealed to members of the public to provide useful intelligence that will facilitate swift recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App