Korean teen sensation wins Panasonic Open

Korean teenager Joohyung Kim on Sunday become the second-youngest winner on the Asian Tour when he won the shortened Panasonic Open in India by one stroke ahead of local challengers Shiv Kapur and Chikkarangappa S.

The 17-year-old, who was making just his third start on the Tour this year, fired a seven-under-par 65 in the third and final round at the 54-hole, $400 000 tournament in Gurgaon near New Delhi to clinch the title.

Kapur had a share of the overnight lead with Australia’s Terry Pilkadaris but was let down by a costly double-bogey seven on his closing hole.

