Korea to train 45 police on forensic investigation

By Latifat Opoola Published Date

The Republic of Korea, through its grant aid and technical cooperation agency, Korea International Cooperation Agency, (KOICA), has organised a three-year training programme for 45 Nigerian police personnel.

The training titled “Strengthening the Capacity of Nigeria Police Force in Forensic Training” is expected to start from 2019 to 2022, with annual participation of 15 officers undertaking a 3-week course in Seoul, Korea, a statement by KOICA said.

The statement said the Korean Ambassador, Major-Gen. Lee In-Tae (rtd.) stressed the importance of national security to economic advancement.

Also speaking, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu commended KOICA for supporting the Nigeria Police in critical security areas.

