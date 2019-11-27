Konga offers payment plan for laptops

ADVERTISEMENT

e-commerce merchant, Konga said it has rolled a deal on the instalment payment plan for the purchase of laptops.

In a statement, the company said the deal was part of its ongoing Black Friday sales, tagged Konga Yakata. The offer will run throughout the period of Konga Yakata until Thursday December 12, 2019.

Konga’s Vice President (Retail), Kalu Johnson, stated that customers who are students or workers can place an order for any brand of computer of their choice.

A deposit of N10,000, Johnson said, would be required to confirm order, with the balance paid on or before December 12, 2019 to take ownership of the laptops.

“The N10,000 deposit is to ensure that only serious customers are in for this deal. We all know that Konga Yakata is associated with ridiculously low prices on quality products.

“So, the instalment payment plan on laptops and computers is aimed at broadening the Konga Yakata offer and specifically encouraging schools, universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, as well as students and knowledge workers to own tech devices in this digital age without stress,” he said.

