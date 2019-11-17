KogiDecides: Wada wins Yagba West

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Yagba West in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

Musa scored 8,860 votes against the 7,868 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

Wada also won Yagba East Local Government Area.

See the result:

Yagba West

Total registered voters:

Total accredited voters:

Total votes cast- 17,462

Valid votes-17063

Rejected votes- 399

APC-7,868

PDP-8,860

SDP-211

