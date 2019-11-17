  1. Home
#KogiDecides: Wada wins Yagba West

The PDP guber candidate, Engr. Musa Wada votes at Odo ward 1, polling unit 001 in Dekina Local government area. Photo: Ahmed Tahir Ajobe.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Yagba West in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

Musa scored 8,860 votes against the 7,868 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.
Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

Wada also won Yagba East Local Government Area.

See the result:

Yagba West
Total registered voters:
Total accredited voters:
Total votes cast- 17,462
Valid votes-17063
Rejected votes- 399
APC-7,868
PDP-8,860
SDP-211

 

