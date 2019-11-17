  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. #KogiDecides: Wada wins Yagba East
ADVERTISEMENT

#KogiDecides: Wada wins Yagba East

By -  Published Date

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Yagba East in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

Musa scored over 7,000 votes against the 6,735 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

READ LATEST UPDATES HERE

See the result:

Yagba East
Total registered voters: 41, 443
Total accredited voters: 15,081
Total votes cast- 14, 970
Valid votes- 14,631
Rejected votes- 339
APC-6,735
PDP-7,546
SDP-220

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.