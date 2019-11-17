KogiDecides: Wada wins Yagba East

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Yagba East in the November 16th gubernatorial election.
Musa scored over 7,000 votes against the 6,735 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.
Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.
See the result:
Yagba East
Total registered voters: 41, 443
Total accredited voters: 15,081
Total votes cast- 14, 970
Valid votes- 14,631
Rejected votes- 339
APC-6,735
PDP-7,546
SDP-220
