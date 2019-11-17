KogiDecides: Wada wins Yagba East

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Yagba East in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

Musa scored over 7,000 votes against the 6,735 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

See the result:

Yagba East

Total registered voters: 41, 443

Total accredited voters: 15,081

Total votes cast- 14, 970

Valid votes- 14,631

Rejected votes- 339

APC-6,735

PDP-7,546

SDP-220

