  3. #KogiDecides: Sporadic gunshots, ballot snatching in Lokoja
#KogiDecides: Sporadic gunshots, ballot snatching in Lokoja

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

There were sporadic shootings and ballot box snatching across some polling units in Lokoja.

Armed thugs stormed polling units at Crowther Memorial school in Lokoja and shot sporadically to disperse voters after which they carted ballot boxes.

Suspected thugs also invaded polling units and shot sporadically to disrupt the voting process at a Muslim Community Secondary school.

Ballot boxes were also snatched while voters scampered to safety.

