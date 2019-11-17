  1. Home
  3. #KogiDecides: PDP takes Idah
#KogiDecides: PDP takes Idah

By . Published Date

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Idah LGA in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

Musa scored over 13,962 votes against the 4,602 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

See the result:

Idah LGA
Total registered voters: 56,743
Total accredited voters: 19,967
Total votes cast-19, 809
Valid votes-19037
Rejected votes- 772
APC-4,602
PDP-13,962
SDP-221

