KogiDecides: PDP takes Idah

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Idah LGA in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

Musa scored over 13,962 votes against the 4,602 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

See the result:

Idah LGA

Total registered voters: 56,743

Total accredited voters: 19,967

Total votes cast-19, 809

Valid votes-19037

Rejected votes- 772

APC-4,602

PDP-13,962

SDP-221

