KogiDecides: PDP floors APC in Ankpa

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Ankpa LG in the November 16th gubernatorial election.
Musa scored 28,108 votes against the 11,269 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.
Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.
See results:
Ankpa LGA
Total registered voters: 142, 912
Total accredited voters: 41, 980
Total votes cast- 41, 345
Valid votes-40, 331
Rejected votes- 1,014
APC-11,269
PDP-28,108
SDP-399
