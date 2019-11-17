KogiDecides: PDP floors APC in Ankpa

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Kogi State, Wada Musa has won Ankpa LG in the November 16th gubernatorial election.

Musa scored 28,108 votes against the 11,269 votes recorded by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Yahaya Bello is the incumbent Governor.

See results:

Ankpa LGA

Total registered voters: 142, 912

Total accredited voters: 41, 980

Total votes cast- 41, 345

Valid votes-40, 331

Rejected votes- 1,014

APC-11,269

PDP-28,108

SDP-399

