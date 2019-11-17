KogiDecides: PDP demands cancellation of results in Okene LG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern caution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what it described as fictitious votes being bandied from Okene and other arears to allegedly favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party in a statement Sunady by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan specifically demanded the cancellation of the alleged allocated results, particularly in Okene Local Government Area.

The party maintained that it would not accept “provocative alteration” of results from polling units and particularly the alleged allocation of 112, 000 votes to the APC in Okene.

The PDP claimed that the people of Kogi state had glaring evidence of alterations of figures to reduce the vote of the PDP and allocate imported figures to the APC, adding that INEC shouldn’t declare such results.

“The party therefore cautions INEC not to ever declare such mutilated results as they will not be accepted by the people.

“Our party hopes that this apparent moves to allocate fictitious results to the APC has no bearing with the allegations in the public space that Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC had compromised highly placed INEC officials with huge sums of money to alter result in favour of the APC.

“The PDP therefore cautions the INEC to note that any attempt to declare the figures being bandied for the APC will be a validation of the bribery allegation.

“The only way out is for INEC to cancel and drop the fictitious figures being bandied and declare only the results from votes cast and declared at the respective polling units,” the party said.

