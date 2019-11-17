Kogidecides: Natasha rejects results, calls for cancellation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Saturday’s election in Kogi, Barr Natasha Akpoti has rejected the results being declared by INEC and called for its cancellation.

The SDP candidate called on the INEC to cancel the election in Kogi Central Senatorial District and some other parts of Lokoja and order for a rerun over she described as “irregularities, intimidation, violence amongst other”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a petition addressed to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the SDP candidate said election did not hold in 780 polling units in Kogi Central as result of violence allegedly by APC thugs whom she said attacked voters, electoral officials and destroyed electoral materials.

“The APC led thugs were shooting at voters which resulted in the death of voters. The thugs in most cases were shielded by security agents who are supposed to provide security for the citizenry.

“What happened in Kogi Central and other parts of the state is a far-cry from a credible election. Ballot boxes were destroyed and burnt in Okene, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori Magongo and Okehi local government areas and other parts of the state.

“SDP agents were chased away from the various polling units of Kogi Central Senatorial district. In some polling units, SDP agents were tied with ropes by APC thugs in Okene local government.

“Our agents were not even allowed to come near the polling units as APC thugs were seen brandishing guns and announcing to voters not come and vote unless they were to only vote APC”, the petition said.

According to the petition, she alleged that in some polling units, there were no result sheets, saying that 2015 stamped ballot papers were used in the conduct of the election and tan most cases SDP was written with pencil on the result sheet.

“Ballot papers already thumb printed by voters in favour of SDP already tucked into the ballot boxes were sorted out by APC led thugs and burnt”, it said.

The SDP governorship candidate stated that “it is clear the election did not hold in 780 polling unit of Kogi Central Senatorial District and Kogi State at large and result cannot be emanating from where election did not hold.

“The election as it is now cannot pass the test of fairness and credibility. Whatever gains INEC seem to have achieved in the conduct f election in the past will be completely eroded if the election in Kogi Central Senatorial District and some other part of Kogi State is allowed to stand”, the petition stated.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App