KogiDecides: Forum condemns call for cancellation of governorship poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum of 16 candidates and political parties that participated in the just concluded Kogi governorship election has condemned the call for cancellation of the poll by civil society groups.

At a press conference address by the leader of the group and Governorship candidate of Young Democratic Party, (YDP), Dr. Sani Shaibu Teidi, who is also the Coalition Chairman, said: “It has become necessary to make our stand clear in the protection and stability of the growth of democracy and Kogi state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of the enormity of waste and loss of lives that might occur in the course of re-run of another election, all aggrieved political parties should play the game by the rule. Kogi state is our state and the only panacea for development is peace.

“We therefore state that 16 out of the governorship candidates have accepted the result of the election and we urge the losers to work with the winner, while we call on the winner to be magnanimous in victory and prepare to mend fences for an all-inclusive governance.

“We are also appealing to all Kogi stakeholders to accept the winner for participatory governance.”

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App