KogiDecides: Dino’s polling unit attacked

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected thugs have attacked Senator Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Aiyetoro Gbede in Ijumu local government area of Kogi State.

Daily Trust learnt that Senator Dino Melaye had earlier cast his vote and left the place before suspected thugs invaded the area to disrupt the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi are in a contest for Kogi West senatorial seat following the nullification Melaye’s earlier victory by the Election Tribunal.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App