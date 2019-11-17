KogiDecides: Bello leads after collation of 15 LGAs results

Candidate of APC in the Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi and incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello is leading his main challenger, Engr Musa Wada of the PDP with margin of 233,004 votes after collation of results of 15 out the 21 LGAs in the state.
The results of 15 local government areas so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicates that Bello polled 334,474 votes as against 101,470 votes won by Wada of the PDP.
The breakdown of the results showed that Bello won in 10 of the local government areas while Wada won in five of the local government areas.
The local government areas won by Bello include Ajaokuta, Adavi, Okene, Ogori Magongo, Olamaboro, Okehi, Mopa Muro, Kabba Bunu, Kogi-Kotonkarfe and Ijumu.
Wada won in Omala, Idah, Igalamela/Odolu, Yagba East and Yagba West local government areas.
Below is details of the results :
Ogori Magongo LGA
Total registered voters: 16,032
Total accredited voters: 6,239
Total votes cast-6,234
Valid votes-6,088
Rejected votes-146
APC-3,679
PDP-2,145
SDP-244
Iijumu LGA
Total registered voters: 59,578
Total accredited voters: 20=139
Total votes cast-19,881
Valid votes-19,435
Rejected votes-446
APC-11,425
PDP-7,587
SDP-223
Omala LGA
Total registered voters: 66,368
Total accredited voters: 24,474
Total votes cast-24, 428
Valid votes-23, 705
Rejected votes-72+
APC-8,473
PDP-14,403
SDP-567
Adavi LGA
Total registered voters: 105, 906
Total accredited voters: 66, 222
Total votes cast- 65, 967
Valid votes- 65,595
Rejected votes- 372
APC-64, 657
PDP-366
SDP-279
Igalamela/Odolu
Total registered voters: 65,129
Total accredited voters: 21, 428
Total votes cast-20, 859
Valid votes-19, 812
Rejected votes-047
APC-8,075
PDP-11,195
SDP-208
Okene LGA
Total registered voters: 131,166
Total accredited voters: 114, 001
Total votes cast-113,420
Valid votes-113, 170
Rejected votes- 250
APC-112,764
PDP-139
SDP-50
Kabba-Bunu
Total registered voters: 74,789
Total accredited voters: 26, 660
Total votes cast-24391
Valid votes-23, 969
Rejected votes- 422
APC-15,364
PDP-8,084
SDP-364
Kogi Kotonkarfe
Total registered voters: 53,590
Total accredited voters: 25,793
Total votes cast- 24587
Valid votes- 24, 264
Rejected votes- 323
APC-14,097
PDP-9,404
SDP-657
Yagba East
Total registered voters: 41, 443
Total accredited voters: 15,081
Total votes cast- 14, 970
Valid votes- 14,631
Rejected votes- 339
APC-6,735
PDP-7,546
SDP-220
Okehi LGA
Total registered voters: 82,180
Total accredited voters: 41,384
Total votes cast- 41, 252
Valid votes- 40, 839
Rejected votes- 413
APC-36, 954
PDP-478
SDP-3,095
Mopa Muro LGA
Total registered voters: 23, 030
Total accredited voters: 9,093
Total votes cast- 9003
Valid votes- 8, 689
Rejected votes- 314
APC-4, 953
PDP-3, 581
SDP-95
Ajaokuta LGA
Total registered voters: 73,836
Total accredited voters: 24,942
Total votes cast-24, 463
Valid votes-23, 951
Rejected votes- 512
APC-17,952
PDP-5, 565
SDP-323
Idah LGA
Total registered voters: 56,743
Total accredited voters: 19,967
Total votes cast-19, 809
Valid votes-19037
Rejected votes- 772
APC-4,602
PDP-13,962
SDP-221
Olamaboro LGA
Total registered voters: 82,973
Total accredited voters: 27,202
Total votes cast-26,520
Valid votes-25, 701
Rejected votes- 819
APC-16,876
PDP-8,155
SDP-262
Yagba West
Total registered voters:
Total accredited voters:
Total votes cast- 17,462
Valid votes-17063
Rejected votes- 399
APC-7,868
PDP-8,860
SDP-211
Prostate ENLARGEMENT?
Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!
Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!