KogiDecides: Bello leads after collation of 15 LGAs results

Candidate of APC in the Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi and incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello is leading his main challenger, Engr Musa Wada of the PDP with margin of 233,004 votes after collation of results of 15 out the 21 LGAs in the state.

The results of 15 local government areas so far collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicates that Bello polled 334,474 votes as against 101,470 votes won by Wada of the PDP.

The breakdown of the results showed that Bello won in 10 of the local government areas while Wada won in five of the local government areas.

The local government areas won by Bello include Ajaokuta, Adavi, Okene, Ogori Magongo, Olamaboro, Okehi, Mopa Muro, Kabba Bunu, Kogi-Kotonkarfe and Ijumu.

Wada won in Omala, Idah, Igalamela/Odolu, Yagba East and Yagba West local government areas.

Below is details of the results :

Ogori Magongo LGA

Total registered voters: 16,032

Total accredited voters: 6,239

Total votes cast-6,234

Valid votes-6,088

Rejected votes-146

APC-3,679

PDP-2,145

SDP-244

Iijumu LGA

Total registered voters: 59,578

Total accredited voters: 20=139

Total votes cast-19,881

Valid votes-19,435

Rejected votes-446

APC-11,425

PDP-7,587

SDP-223

Omala LGA

Total registered voters: 66,368

Total accredited voters: 24,474

Total votes cast-24, 428

Valid votes-23, 705

Rejected votes-72+

APC-8,473

PDP-14,403

SDP-567

Adavi LGA

Total registered voters: 105, 906

Total accredited voters: 66, 222

Total votes cast- 65, 967

Valid votes- 65,595

Rejected votes- 372

APC-64, 657

PDP-366

SDP-279

Igalamela/Odolu

Total registered voters: 65,129

Total accredited voters: 21, 428

Total votes cast-20, 859

Valid votes-19, 812

Rejected votes-047

APC-8,075

PDP-11,195

SDP-208

Okene LGA

Total registered voters: 131,166

Total accredited voters: 114, 001

Total votes cast-113,420

Valid votes-113, 170

Rejected votes- 250

APC-112,764

PDP-139

SDP-50

Kabba-Bunu

Total registered voters: 74,789

Total accredited voters: 26, 660

Total votes cast-24391

Valid votes-23, 969

Rejected votes- 422

APC-15,364

PDP-8,084

SDP-364

Kogi Kotonkarfe

Total registered voters: 53,590

Total accredited voters: 25,793

Total votes cast- 24587

Valid votes- 24, 264

Rejected votes- 323

APC-14,097

PDP-9,404

SDP-657

Yagba East

Total registered voters: 41, 443

Total accredited voters: 15,081

Total votes cast- 14, 970

Valid votes- 14,631

Rejected votes- 339

APC-6,735

PDP-7,546

SDP-220

Okehi LGA

Total registered voters: 82,180

Total accredited voters: 41,384

Total votes cast- 41, 252

Valid votes- 40, 839

Rejected votes- 413

APC-36, 954

PDP-478

SDP-3,095

Mopa Muro LGA

Total registered voters: 23, 030

Total accredited voters: 9,093

Total votes cast- 9003

Valid votes- 8, 689

Rejected votes- 314

APC-4, 953

PDP-3, 581

SDP-95

Ajaokuta LGA

Total registered voters: 73,836

Total accredited voters: 24,942

Total votes cast-24, 463

Valid votes-23, 951

Rejected votes- 512

APC-17,952

PDP-5, 565

SDP-323

Idah LGA

Total registered voters: 56,743

Total accredited voters: 19,967

Total votes cast-19, 809

Valid votes-19037

Rejected votes- 772

APC-4,602

PDP-13,962

SDP-221

Olamaboro LGA

Total registered voters: 82,973

Total accredited voters: 27,202

Total votes cast-26,520

Valid votes-25, 701

Rejected votes- 819

APC-16,876

PDP-8,155

SDP-262

Yagba West

Total registered voters:

Total accredited voters:

Total votes cast- 17,462

Valid votes-17063

Rejected votes- 399

APC-7,868

PDP-8,860

SDP-211

