KogiDecides: Bello gets landslide victory in Adavi

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded massive victory in Adavi local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.
Bello scored over 64,000 votes against the 366 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada.
Bello is from Okene LGA.
See the results:
Adavi LGA
Total registered voters: 105, 906
Total accredited voters: 66, 222
Total votes cast- 65, 967
Valid votes- 65,595
Rejected votes- 372
APC-64, 657
PDP-366
SDP-279
Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/kogidecides-apcs-bello-records-massive-victory-in-okene.html
