KogiDecides: Bello gets landslide victory in Adavi

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded massive victory in Adavi local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.

Bello scored over 64,000 votes against the 366 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada.

Bello is from Okene LGA.

See the results:

Adavi LGA

Total registered voters: 105, 906

Total accredited voters: 66, 222

Total votes cast- 65, 967

Valid votes- 65,595

Rejected votes- 372

APC-64, 657

PDP-366

SDP-279

