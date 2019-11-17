KogiDecides: Bello floors Wada in Ajaokuta

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has recorded victory in Ajaokuta local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.

Bello scored 17,952 votes against the 5, 565 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada.

The result:

Ajaokuta LGA

Total registered voters: 73,836

Total accredited voters: 24,942

Total votes cast-24, 463

Valid votes-23, 951

Rejected votes- 512

APC-17,952

PDP-5, 565

SDP-323

