KogiDecides: Bello floors Wada in Ajaokuta

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has recorded victory in Ajaokuta local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.
Bello scored 17,952 votes against the 5, 565 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada.
The result:
Ajaokuta LGA
Total registered voters: 73,836
Total accredited voters: 24,942
Total votes cast-24, 463
Valid votes-23, 951
Rejected votes- 512
APC-17,952
PDP-5, 565
SDP-323
