KogiDecides: Bello clears Olamaboro LGA

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded victory in Olamaboro local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.
Bello scored 16,876 votes against the 8,155 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada
Olamaboro LGA
Total registered voters: 82,973
Total accredited voters: 27,202
Total votes cast-26,520
Valid votes-25, 701
Rejected votes- 819
APC-16,876
PDP-8,155
SDP-262
Prostate ENLARGEMENT?
Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!
Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!