  3. #KogiDecides: Bello clears Olamaboro LGA
#KogiDecides: Bello clears Olamaboro LGA

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded victory in Olamaboro  local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.

Bello scored 16,876 votes against the 8,155 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada

Olamaboro LGA
Total registered voters: 82,973
Total accredited voters: 27,202
Total votes cast-26,520
Valid votes-25, 701
Rejected votes- 819
APC-16,876
PDP-8,155
SDP-262

