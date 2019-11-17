KogiDecides: Bello clears Olamaboro LGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded victory in Olamaboro local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.

Bello scored 16,876 votes against the 8,155 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada

Olamaboro LGA

Total registered voters: 82,973

Total accredited voters: 27,202

Total votes cast-26,520

Valid votes-25, 701

Rejected votes- 819

APC-16,876

PDP-8,155

SDP-262

