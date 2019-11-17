  1. Home
#KogiDecides: APC wins Kabba-Bunu

By -  Published Date

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded victory in Kabba-Bunu local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.

Bello scored over 15,000 votes against the 8,084 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada

See result:

Kabba-Bunu
Total registered voters: 74,789
Total accredited voters: 26, 660
Total votes cast-24391
Valid votes-23, 969
Rejected votes- 422
APC-15,364
PDP-8,084
SDP-364

