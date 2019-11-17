KogiDecides: APC wins Kabba-Bunu

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, APC has recorded victory in Kabba-Bunu local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday.

Bello scored over 15,000 votes against the 8,084 votes recorded by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Musa Wada

See result:

Kabba-Bunu

Total registered voters: 74,789

Total accredited voters: 26, 660

Total votes cast-24391

Valid votes-23, 969

Rejected votes- 422

APC-15,364

PDP-8,084

SDP-364

