Kogi: Yahaya Bello tackles PDP over opposition to N10b presidential fund

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has berated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over its reaction to the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for approval of N10.069 billion refund for the state.

The Director General of Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo carpeted the PDP over what he termed “desperate” attempt at blocking the payment of over 10 billion Naira promissory note due to Kogi State Government as refund for money spent in rehabilitating federal roads in the State.

Fanwo stated this while reacting to an earlier statement issued by the PDP over the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for approval of the refund for the state.

According to him, “Kogi State would have gotten the refund for long but for the obstructive tendencies of the former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye. He was able to obstruct the refund to the state because of his closeness to the then Senate President.

“It should be noted that other states had gotten their refund except Kogi State. The President, by writing to the Senate for the approval of the refund has displayed his father figure as the father of the nation who supports and promote equity and fairness.

“A good number of contractors who executed the contracts then, many of whom are from the state are still being owed. It is therefore unpatriotic for anyone to advocate that the state be denied what is due to it. The refund has absolutely nothing to do with the forthcoming election and PDP should stop misleading the public.

“Now that their agent of retrogression has been kicked out of the Senate for his fraudulent electoral victory; the hapless PDP has resorted to wailing to high heavens by issuing scandalous and anti-people statements to deprive the Kogi people the injection of over 10 billion Naira to infrastructural development in the State.

“As a fiscally responsible government, the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello has continually published its earnings and expenditures, including the bailout funds and the Paris Refund.

Fanwo said no administration in the history of the state has been as transparent as the Yahaya Bello administration; urging the PDP to stop embarrassing the state with their “false and irresponsible statements”.

