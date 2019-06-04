Kogi: Yahaya Bello signs bill on disability, 15 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has signed into law, a bill to establish disability office, guarantee and protect the rights of Persons Living with Disabilities as well as 15 other bills.

The governor signed the bills into law at the Government House, Lokoja, in the presence of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Mohammed brahim (SAN) and other dignitaries.

The governor described the signing of the bills as “unprecedented”, adding that the bills were basically the foundation of any solid and prosperous state.

He noted that Kogi State had existed for almost 28 years and no body had ever considered it fit to make and pass those laws, wondering how the state was administered and managed since its creation without those laws.

The governor said that the bills signed into laws were made possible by the commitment of the devoted and hardworking members of the 6th House of Assembly and the current executive under his leadership.

Speaker of the state assembly commended the governor for giving all the needed supports to the 6th assembly without any undue interference.

The bills are laws to establish the Disability Office, Guarantee and Protect the Rights of Persons Living Disability; Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja; Kogi State Education Endowment Trust Fund; Establishment of Ecwa College of Nursing and Nidwifery, Egbe; Establishment of Celuke College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ojiapata and Kogi State Office of the Public Defender and Citizen’s Rights Commission.

Others are; laws to make provision for the Administration of the Estates of Deceased Persons in Kogi State by the Administraor General; Customary Court of Appeal of Kogi State; Kogi State University, Anyigba and Management of Funds of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

They also include; a law to repeal the Kogi State Science, Technology and Technical Education Board (STTEB) Law and the Kogi State Teaching Service Commission (TSC) Law; Kogi State Science, Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission (STETSCOM); Kogi State Land Use Charge Law; Kogi State Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency and Kogi State Agency for Social Security and Protection of Older Citizens; among others.

