Kogi: Why we won’t speak on N30.8bn bailout utilisation now – Labour

Labour unions in Kogi State said they are still refraining from commenting on the usage of the N30.8 billion bailout released to the state government because, government was yet to fulfill all the agreement it entered with labour over the funds.

The State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress Onuh Edoka stated this on Friday in Lokoja at the 14th Edition of North Central Zonal Conference of the union.

Edoka who doubles as the National Vice President of Medical and Health Workers Union, MHWUN, said government was yet to release the 10 per cent of the fund kept aside to offset arrears of state workers salary.

He said, “We must appreciate the state government over the bailout. The bailout was effectively used by government. Any one who harbours contrary opinion should engage the government personally.”

“However, we have declined to make a categorical statement on the usage of the funds as we should do because, government has not fulfilled all aspects of negotiations enter with labour before the release of the fund by CBN.

“Ten percent of the money was reserved to tackle arrears of months when percentage salary were paid to the state workers.”

“The government promised to pay in installment from the 10 per cent reserved, but they have not commenced. When that is done, we shall come out to make a definite statement.”

“We have computed those months when percentage were paid. What is needed now to offset all arrears of state workers who are on the clear list is N2.8 billion.”

Edoka however frowned at some aides of the governor who are sabotaging the complete payment of salaries to council workers.

“Local government were paid 85 per cent for three months which was contrary to the governor’s directive for complete payment.”

“The percentage payment to council workers was carried out by some of his appointees who are working internally to bring down the government. They have turned LG to their handbag which they carried about, and picked what they want.”

He therefore urged the government to look into offsetting the outstanding salaries at the council areas as well as the implementation of the “One roof” scheme for health workers, following the signing to law of the bill by the governor.

