Kogi West rerun: Melaye storms INEC Hqtrs with 21 video clips

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last Saturday’s senatorial rerun election in Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye yesterday visited the INEC Headquarters in Abuja and demanded immediate cancellation of the election.

The INEC had declared the election inconclusive because the margin of win was less than the total cancelled votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melaye was received by INEC Secretary Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony and National Commissioner/Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Mr. Festus Okoye.

Melaye tendered 21 video clips which he said contained details of violence and indiscriminate shootings by alleged agents of the Kogi State Government, with the connivance of security agents.

He told journalists that his determination to retrieve the “stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.”

He said his nephew and 15 others were killed by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress and the state government.

The five-age petition by Melaye, addressed to the INEC chairman and entitled: “A call for cancellation of the Election for Kogi West Senatorial District held on November 16 2019 in certain areas”, was filed by his lawyer, Tobechukwu Nweke.

Okoye who received the petition said the commission would look into it and take necessary action.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App