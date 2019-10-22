Kogi West: Melaye, Adeyemi to slug it out on Nov 16

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed dates for the conduct of the re-run elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency, Katsina State and Kogi West Senatorial District.

The battle for Kogi West re-run is between Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi. The Court of Appeal had on October 11 upheld the judgment of an election tribunal which nullified the election of Melaye as the senator representing Kogi West. It ordered INEC to conduct fresh election in the senatorial district.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye said yesterday that the commission fixed the dates after its management meeting which considered the time table and dates of the polls.

According to him, while INEC fixed November 30, 2019 for the conduct of a Katsina State bye-election, it fixed November 16, 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

He said the Kogi by-election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election which had earlier been fixed for November 16, same as Bayelsa State governorship election.

“The Katsina State House of Assembly vide a letter Number KTSHA/PER/HON/l24/VOL.l/24 dated September 26, 2019 notified the commission of the death of Hon. Mustapha Abdullahi, who represented Sabuwa State Constituency of Katsina State and the subsequent declaration of vacancy by the Katsina State House of Assembly.

“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders and a review of the security situation with the relevant security agencies, the commission has fixed 30 November 2019 for the conduct of a rerun election for the state constituency.

“The Commission will issue the Notice of Election on 23 October 2019,” Okoye said.

He said the conduct of party primaries will take place between 24 October and 6 November 2019 while the last day for the submission of personal particulars of candidates (Form CF001) and the list of candidates (Form CFOOZ) is 8 November 2019 by 6pm.

Okoye said the last day for the submission of names and addresses of polling agents is 15 November 2019 and campaigns will end on 28 November 2019.

On Kogi West Senatorial District election, Okoye said, “the commission has also fixed 16 November 2019 for the conduct of a fresh election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

“The election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election. This is sequel to the nullification of the Kogi West Senatorial District election conducted on 23 February 2019 by the election petitions tribunal and its subsequent affirmation by the Court of Appeal which ordered the commission to conduct a fresh election within 90 days from the date of judgment (11 October 2019) with all those who participated in it as eligible candidates.”

While urging all candidates and political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns, the commission also enjoin stakeholders to eschew violence and avoid acts capable of creating apprehension or a sense of fear before, during and after the elections.

