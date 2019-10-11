Kogi West: Dino Melaye reacts as Appeal Court orders fresh election

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has asked his supporters to be law abiding following his recent loss at the court of appeal.

A Court of Appeal in Abuja had sacked Melaye in a judgement that affirmed the ruling of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court nullified the election of Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party and ordered the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct fresh elections within 90 days from today

Reacting to this development, the senator took to social media to urge his supporters to stay calm.

SEE ALSO: Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election

SEE ALSO: Appeal Court sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election

He wrote: “I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory.

I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) October 11, 2019

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App