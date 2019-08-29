Breaking News
Kogi: Voting ends in APC governorship primary, sorting commences
Kogi: Voting ends in APC governorship primary, sorting commences

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja  Published Date

Voting in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the November 16 Kogi governorship election has ended.

Sorting of votes is ongoing.

Daily Trust reports that there was a total of 3,838 delegates and 3,596 accredited for the primary.

