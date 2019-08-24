Kogi: US-based medical doctor emerges AA governorship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

A United States-based medical doctor, Samuel Audu Alfa, has emerged candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

He was unanimously adopted as candidate at the party’s governorship primary election held at the Sky Blue Hotels in Lokoja on Saturday.

The primary election had a total of 96 delegates accredited out of 105, all of which unanimously, through voice vote, adopted Alfa.

The exercise held in the presence of representatives of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking after his adoption, Alfa said that his major task was to work tirelessly towards alleviating the suffering of workers and pensioners in the state.

“You will agree with me that there are lots of challenges facing the state. I cannot do it alone; I will need everyone’s support and the task of rebuilding Kogi to the state of our dream starts now”, he said.

Earlier, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Vernimbe James, who was the chairman of the Electoral Committee, had called on delegates present to be open minded and vote according to their conscience.

