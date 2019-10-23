Kogi students demand bursary payment before gov’ship poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) has called on the state government to approve the payment of the 2019 bursary allowance for Kogi students in higher institutions across the country before the Nov. 16 governorship election.

National president of NAKOSS Comrade Moses Omeiza Audu made the appeal at a press conference, after a meeting of all heads of Kogi students associations held at NAKOSS Secretariat in Lokoja.

According to Audu, the press conference was organized to further unite Kogi students, discuss issues of bursary payment, and to thank the governor for all he had done for them.

Audu commended the governor for all he had done for Kogi students especially the bursary increment by 300 per cent, which many students who registered were paid in 2018.

Audu, however, noted that the 2019 bursary had not been paid and appealed to the governor for the payment as soon as possible.

”As we have negotiated in the past, we are not unaware of bursary’s screening currently ongoing for all registered Kogi students across the country. We are pleading with your Excellency that the screening should be completed and the bursary be paid in earnest before the November 16 governorship election,” he said.

