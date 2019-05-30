Kogi students declare support for Bello’s second term

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi students in higher institutions in the state and across the federation, have pledged to support the second term bid of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The joint leaderships of the students’ associations made the pledge at a joint press conference on Thursday at Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The students’ associations include: Kogi State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), Igala Students Association (ISA), National Association of Ebira Students (NAES), and the National Association of Okun Students (NAOS) among others.

Comrade Hussein Attaja, the leader of the bodies, told newsmen that the decision was a fallout of the recent interface by the Conference of All Students Associations in the state which culminated in jointly passing vote of confidence on the youthful governor.

According to Attaja, Gov. Bello remained the best in all options that have been considered by the associations, adding that he has shown “uncommon love” for the students and dedication to taking care of their welfare and those of Kogi youths.

He said Kogi could not afford to make the mistake of not returning the governor in the Nov. 16 polls, while urging the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure due diligence in the electioneering process preceding the Kogi gubernatorial election.

