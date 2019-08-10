Kogi State government no longer owes its Civil Servants – Governor Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has sent his best wishes to all Muslims in the state as they celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, saying his administration was no longer owing workers.

In a message he signed by himself on Saturday, the Governor claimed he had paid all cleared civil servants in the state to July this year.

“My New Direction administration has done its best in the last three and a half years to implement our New Direction Blueprint, our agenda for moving Kogi State forward to the ‘Next Level’ on all fronts.

“I am therefore, overjoyed that we have been able to update to July, 2019, payments to every cleared worker.

“It is heartwarming to note that today, Kogi State government no longer owes its Civil Servants. We intend to keep payments prompt going forward,” he said.

Governor Bello claimed he was not running for a second term on sympathy, but on a record of landmark achievements, and the need to consolidate them.

“I will refuse any ambition, in myself or in any of my aides, which comes at cross-purposes with our collective aspirations for greatness in Kogi State neither will I permit any sectional agenda to take root, both within and outside government,” he assured.

Governor Bello urged politicians to rise above unpatriotic selfish interests and divisive agenda in their words and actions as the governorship election comes close.

He urged Muslim in the state to rededicate and commit themselves to the injunctions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad for piety, sacrifice, honesty, charity and generosity to the less privileged, impartiality in governance and true justice for everyone.

“These virtues and the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir will surely stand our state in good stead as we continue our journey into the Next Level in fulfillment.

May the blessings of Almighty Allah be upon all our compatriots who have undertaken the Hajj this year, on those of us who could not for one reason or the other, and upon our dear state, Kogi,” he added.

