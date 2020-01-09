Kogi: Security agencies begin joint operation in troubled area

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint task force made up of key security agencies has commenced full scale operation in Tawari and environs in Kogi local government area of Kogi State over the recent attack which led to loss of lives and property.

The joint operation, which comprises of the Police, Army, Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and other security outfits, including the local vigilantes, joined their colleagues who were deployed and on ground shortly after the crisis.

Daily Trust learnt that the task force is expected to identify and secure the flashpoints as well as deal with emerging threats across the areas.

Our correspondent reports that security chiefs in the state also arrived Tawari ahead of the planned operation on Wednesday.

Receiving the security chiefs, the Administrator of Kogi LGA, Barr. Muhammed Tanko Musa, commended them for their prompt response and expressed his administration’s commitment to protection of lives and property in the Council.

He said the commitment of the security personnel since the attack had given the people hope, while urging them to assist in flushing out armed bandits from the area and bringing the perpetrators of the last mayhem to book.

It was learnt that the Security Chiefs toured the affected communities and areas considered to be flashpoints such as Kpokpolobi, Achara and Girinya all in Kogi local government area.

The Tawari attack, which left over 29 persons dead, was one of the most recent in series of security challenges that have gripped the state.

