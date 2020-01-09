Breaking News
FG appoints new Registrar-General for CAC
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kogi: Security agencies begin joint operation in troubled area
ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi: Security agencies begin joint operation in troubled area

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Lokoja Published Date
File photo: Security operatives

A joint task force made up of key security agencies has commenced full scale operation in Tawari and environs in Kogi local government area of Kogi State over the recent attack which led to loss of lives and property.

The joint operation, which comprises of the Police, Army, Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and other security outfits, including the local vigilantes, joined their colleagues who were deployed and on ground shortly after the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust learnt that the task force is expected to identify and secure the flashpoints as well as deal with emerging threats across the areas.

Our correspondent reports that security chiefs in the state also arrived Tawari ahead of the planned operation on Wednesday.

Receiving the security chiefs, the Administrator of Kogi LGA, Barr. Muhammed Tanko Musa, commended them for their prompt response and expressed his administration’s commitment to protection of lives and property in the Council.

He said the commitment of the security personnel since the attack had given the people hope, while urging them to assist in flushing out armed bandits from the area and bringing the perpetrators of the last mayhem to book.

It was learnt that the Security Chiefs toured the affected communities and areas considered to be flashpoints such as Kpokpolobi, Achara and Girinya all in Kogi local government area.

The Tawari attack, which left over 29 persons dead, was one of the most recent in series of security challenges that have gripped the state.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.