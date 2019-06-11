Kogi: Pro, anti-Bello protesters storm APC secretariat

  1. Home
By Muideen Olaniyi   Published Date
Two sets of protesters, one for and the other against Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, yesterday, besieged the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The anti-Bello group, led by Jubril Yusuf, while addressing journalists, charged the party leadership to provide a level playing ground for all governorship aspirants in the state ahead of the governorship election.

Yusuf said the governor had nothing to show despite allegedly receiving N344 billion after 38 months in office covering statutory allocation, Internally Generated Revenue, allocation to local governments, Paris Club 1, 2&3, as well as refunds on road construction by the previous government.

“Despite the non-performance of the government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, he still wants to go for another four years. Kogi State under Governor Yahaya Bello will disappear from the map of Nigeria,” he said.

Not long after the departure of the Yusuf-led group, the pro-Bello protesters arrived to warn those marching against the governor to desist from such act.

