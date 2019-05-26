Kogi PDP warns against release of N30bn bailout to Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state has warned against the release of N30billion bailout fund by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Governor Yahaya Bello-led government in the state.

The PDP, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by the state’s Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, said the Bello-led government must be asked to account for the utilizations of the earlier N20billion bailout funds and other funds it has so far accessed before talking of any further bailout.

The Kogi state PDP raised concerns that the state was “hugely indebted” to workers for upwards of 38 months after the administration has allegedly taken several loans from banks “without any development to show for it”.

According to the PDP, “All the administration has embarked upon is reckless looting of state resources”, adding that any attempt by the CBN to be compromised into releasing the fund “would be a great disservice to the suffering people of Kogi state”.

The PDP maintained that the bailout itself is not a free fund but loan that will be paid back over a period of time with 9% interest, warning that any government that prides itself in probity will ask questions of how past releases were utilized before committing Kogi state into further debts.

But reacting, the Director General on Media and Publicity to Kogi state governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said, “It means PDP doesn’t want us to pay the few months arrears we are owing civil servants despite the fact that it was the PDP-led government that left many months unpaid before leaving in January 2016.

“Their thinking is that if those arrears are not paid, the civil servants won’t support the second term ambition of the governor.

“They are free to continue to play politics with the welfare of the civil servants while we continue to work towards ensuring the welfare of workers is taken care of.

“The bailout was approved and it will be released so that we can pay workers their entitlements. The workers have cooperated substantially with the policies of our administration. They have shown great understanding of our intentions and efforts at reforming the civil service.

“This administration will therefore ensure their arrears which is a carryover from the previous PDP administration are paid.

“PDP should know that the CBN under their administration is no more the CBN under the Buhari administration. The CBN under the Buhari administration is credible and accountable. It doesn’t wait for bribe to do its work”.

