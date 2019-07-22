Kogi PDP elects new excos

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP in Kogi State has elected new state executives to run the party’s affairs for the next four years.

Chairman of the electoral committee for the state congress, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, who announced the results of the congress held at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium over the weekend, declared that Engr. Sam Uhuotu polled 1,478 votes to emerge the new state chairman of the party, defeating his closest rival, Mohammed Omuya, who scored 270.

Prince Bode Ogunmola polled 983 to emerge state publicity secretary, defeating his closest opponent, Isah Itopa David, who scored 28 votes.

Aside the offices of the chairman and publicity secretary which were contested, the state congress saw all the former 27 members of the executive returned.

In a post-election message, the new Chairman, Engr. Uhuotu, thanked the delegates of the PDP for finding him worthy of re-election and promised to redouble effort in ensuring victory for the party in the November governorship election in the state.

