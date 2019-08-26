Kogi PDP appeals for release of kidnapped chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state has appealed to those holding its chairman in Okene, Hon Adelabu Musa, captive to release him unconditionally.

In a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola, the party expressed concern over the continued abduction of Adelabu and charged security agencies to ensure his safe release.

The party said family members of the abducted party chieftain are in “serious grief and are barely surviving in the absence of their bread winner”.

It maintained that the continuous holding of Adelabu captive has further reinforced the party’s belief that his abduction was politically-motivated.

The party further maintained that the onus is on the APC-led government to proof its innocence by duly tasking security agencies to secure the release of the victim from the hands of his abductors.

“We are not under any illusion that the APC-led government of Governor Yahaya Bello knows something about the abduction. For emphasis, we are calling on the government to release him to his family.

“Politics should not be debased to this ridiculous level. We have good reasons to suspect the government and we are not mincing words about this”, the statement added.

Democracy, the party insists, is about freedom of association, noting that it is morally wrong in a democratic dispensation to coerce people to associate against their wish.

