Kogi: PDP alleges PVCs buying, seeks INEC intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

The People Democratic Party, PDP has raised alarm over what it termed buying of permanent voters card, PVC in Kogi state by the All Progressives Congress-led government ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Communication of the PDP campaign council in the state, Austin Okai urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to address the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Financial inducement and food items are being exchanged for Permanent Voters Card of unenlightened electorates and those traumatised by poverty occasioned by the maladministration of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. INEC should put machinery in motion by rolling out awareness programmes to enlighten the public of the implications of selling their PVC for 5,000 or more in the state,” he said.

The Council further cautioned INEC not to tinker with the uncollected PVCs in its custody.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App