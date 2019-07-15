Kogi monarch dies at 75

ADVERTISEMENT

Oba Jacob Mejedi, the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere Amuro in Mopamuro Local Government Area in Kogi has passed on at 75.

The President of Orokere Welfare Association (OWA), Pastor Moses Anjorin, confirmed the death of the monarch in a statement in Lokoja on Monday.

Anjorin said that Mejedi died during a brief illness at his palace in Orokere in Mopamuro LGA on July 14.

”With deep sorrow and a heart filled with grief, we announce the demise of the Ajugbonjagun of Orokere Amuro, Oba Jacob Ajayi Mejedi, whose sad event occurred in the evening of July 14.

”I want to use this medium to thank everyone who had in one way or the other supported us during his brief illness; though not made public.

”You have done your best to save his life, but it pleases His maker to call him home. We should console ourselves and think a way forward for our community.

”His reign for 14 years has really brought relatively peace and development; and his wealth of experiences has brought to bare in governing the affairs of the community.

”It is on this note, I on behalf of the entire OWA executives and the good people of the land declare seven-day mourning for our departed king,” Anjorin said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mejedi ascended the throne of Orokere stool on Aug 20, 2005.

