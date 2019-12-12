Kogi launches transport scheme for pregnant women

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State Government, in partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has launched a transportation scheme for pregnant women as part of efforts to reduce maternal mortality rate in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Saka, who spoke at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NURTW in Lokoja, said the emergency transport scheme under the ‘Healthcare Plus’ programme is targeted at ensuring that pregnant women under labour could enjoy access to transportation services to designated healthcare centres.

He noted that the scheme would go a long way in reducing incidences of maternal and neonatal mortalities, adding that delay in transporting pregnant women to health centres remained the leading cause of deaths during delivery.

Dr Saka disclosed that the state government’s Healthcare Plus programme launched in 2016 with focus on maternal and neonatal healthcare services, as well as other health interventions has curtailed the maternal mortality rate that was previously at about 536/1,000 live births to less than 200/1,000 live births.

