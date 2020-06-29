Kogi land judgment: Parties urged to shun provocative utterances

ADVERTISEMENT

A group, under the aegis of Uk’Omu Igala Organisation, has called on those aggrieved by the judgment over the ownership of Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Koton Karfe in Kogi State to pursue judicial option and approach the appellate court rather than resorting to provocative utterances and actions.

Comptroller Abdul Amade (rtd), the national leader of the Forum, in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja pointed out that the decision over the ownership of the affected areas was taken by the Federal High Court based on documentary and historical evidence, and only a contrary ruling by a higher court can upturn the earlier verdict.

The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja on June 2, affirmed that Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Koton Karfe were parts of the Igala Kingdom.

The court further demanded that the federal government should pay the sum of N10 billion debts owed Attah Igala since the colonial era over the land.

“The courageous judgment, widely commended by a cross-section of Nigerians and the international community has been variously attacked by some ethnic communities in Kogi State.

“As if it were a call to arms, these groups have taken to an out-of-the-ark, old-fashioned way of handling the pronouncement of the judiciary – insults, provocative actions, and threats of fire and brimstone.

“Ignorant of their own ancestry, they have issued statements that denigrate the Igala kingdom, which had nurtured and protected their forefathers, so that their memories are not forgotten.

“As a sign of maturity, Igala sons and daughters have restrained themselves from entering into the mud, because the truth, like the sun, has no hiding place,” the statement noted.

The forum maintained that the judgment cannot be overturned by insults, threats and provocations, while appealing to anyone who has issues to go to the court of law.

