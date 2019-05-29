Kogi labour unions suspend planned protest over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The organised labour unions in Kogi state has said they have suspended their planned street protest earlier scheduled for today (Wednesday) to draw the attention of government to the plight of its member over unpaid salaries.

A statement by the secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Owoeye Oladipupo; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade James Kolawole and their Joint Public Service Negotiating council counterpart, Comrade Isah Abubakar said the decision to suspend protest was reached after exhaustive deliberation by the leadership of the unions in Lokoja late Tuesday.

They said the ongoing payment of December 2018 salary and planned uploading of January 2019 salary was the reason for the suspension of the action.

The organized Labour however said the suspension was to give government ample opportunity to do “the needful” by offsetting all outstanding salaries.

The statement also noted that the leadership was watching with keen interest on what government would do on the issue of percentage salaries paid to teachers and staff of Local Government councils, adding that workers would no longer accept ridiculous percentage salary at that level.

The statement urged workers and pensioners to be law abiding, patient and await further directive on the next line of action from the leadership.

