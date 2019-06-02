Kogi Labour lauds payment of salary arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

The organized labour in Kogi state has described the payment of December 2018 and January 2019 salaries to state workers and pensioners as a huge relief.

A statement by the NLC chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka, and his TUC counterpart, Ranti Ojo, said the payment of the two months arrears to workers and pensioners would go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of the workers and pensioners.

The Labour leaders commended the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for keeping to his promise to pay the outstanding salary arrears to workers and pensioners in the state.

They however appealed to government to sustain the current tempo of payment to enable it settle all outstanding salaries in due course.

The statement also called for improvement in the percentage salary paid to teachers and local government workers, stressing that any percentage short of what was agreed with Labour will not be acceptable.

According to the statement, the loyalty of organized Labour to the government is unequivocal, stressing that the only concern of Labour was the welfare and well being of workers and pensioners.

The labour leaders also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his successful inauguration for second term in office.

The appealed to him to expedite action on the release of the N30.8billion balance of bailout fund to enable the state government meet its obligations to workers and pensioners in the state.

They urged workers to continue to be law-abiding and support government policies and programmes to the fullest.

