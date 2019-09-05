‘Kogi Iron enters next phase of operation’

ADVERTISEMENT

A leading investor in Nigeria’s mining sector and Managing Director of Patersons Securities Limited, Michael Atkins, has said Kogi Iron has entered its next phase of operation.

Atkins revealed that the company had moved to the next phase and was about to start producing billets used for metal processing.

He was speaking to a delegation from Nigeria led by the Permanent Secretary (PermSec) of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu, to the ongoing 17th edition of Africa DownUnder Mining Conference in Perth, Australia.

A statement from MMSD quoted Atkins as saying Kogi Iron was undergoing financial studies after which exploration and metallurgical tests for the exclusion of sulphur from the ore to produce billets by the company was set for the next stage.

Dr. Muazu said, “We are interested in seeing companies succeed and encouraging partners who are interested in doing mining business in Nigeria. Nigeria is one of the few countries pursuing reforms that are basic requirements for those coming to do business in our country. We believe a stable and transparent licensing regime which we are currently pursuing is very important in attracting investors.”

