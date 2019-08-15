Kogi: INEC receives non sensitive materials for guber polls

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi said it has received some non sensitive materials for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi, Prof James Apam disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a sensitisation workshop on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) held for leaders of all registered political parties in Kogi State.

He said the non sensitive materials were delivered early enough to ensure effective and hitch free distributions to all the registration areas across the state before commencement of the poll.

Apam said the ADR workshop organised by the Commission for party leaders was part of efforts geared towards ensuring a peaceful and rancor free electoral process in the state.

He urged political parties and actors to explore the option of ADR in resolving some of the pre-election and post election disputes to reduce plethora of electoral cases in courts.

Apam said the Commission will resume the distribution of permanent voter cards (PVCs) to registered voters across the state with effect from early next month to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming election.

He assured that the Commission was making all the necessary arrangements to ensure it delivers free, fair and credible governorship election in the state.

Earlier, the Director, Alternative Dispute Resolution Directorate at INEC Headquarters, Clement Oha said the workshop was part of the continuous engagements by the Commission to provide favourable environment for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Oha urged political party leaders to abide by the electoral guidelines and the constitution as well as ensure internal democracy to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Representative of the Kogi State Commissioner of police, ASP Iyorse Dominic, said the police will provide adequate security and conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the forthcoming election.

He urged political parties and actors to sensitise their supporters on the need to eschew violence before, during and after the forthcoming election, warning that the police will be ruthless with those who go against the law.

