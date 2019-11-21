Kogi : INEC presents certificate of return to Bello, deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented Certificate of Return to Governor Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Edward Onoja who emerged victorious at the November 16 governorship election in Kogi.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara States, Mohammed Haruna presented the certificates to Bello and his deputy at the commission’s headquarters in Lokoja on Thursday.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Bello thanked the people for the confidence reposed on him and promised never to disappoint them.

He dedicated his victory to the people of the state.

The event was witnessed by political office holders and other associates of the governor.